KWU Adds the Comma, Clears 1,000-Student Enrollment for First Time

Sometimes there are targets that seem out of reach. There are goals that seem unattainable. For years, Kansas Wesleyan’s long-term goal of 1,000 students was in that realm — but no more. The vision became reality Tuesday when the university announced that, for the first time in its 138-year history, enrollment exceeds 1,000 students.

“This is a milestone in the history of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “At the founding of KWU, there were just a few thousand residents in all of Salina itself. The university was in a field at the edge of town. To imagine that one day, 1,000 individuals would be a part of this campus would truly have seemed impossible. Today, however, it has happened. It is a testament to the support of countless individuals — including numerous donors who have stepped forward at critical times — and the hard work and dedication of numerous faculty and staff through the years. We thank everyone who has believed in the work that happens on this campus and those who have labored to build the reputation and community of our university.”

The total head count of 1,031 continues KWU’s stunning growth, as the university’s student population was sitting at just 716 in the fall of 2019. That marks a 44% increase which is, undoubtedly, one of the largest in the country during that time. Total enrollment is up 8.3% from last year’s 952 figure. This success comes during a period in which numerous private colleges are experiencing challenges, and even closures, but KWU has found success through clear, strategic decisions.

“This has been a four-year enrollment effort on the part of numerous individuals across this campus,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “An important part of that has been teaming with those in the Salina community, from donors to businesses to local school districts, to provide an even better experience for each of our students. The community, in turn, has embraced us and opened doors for the future of every Coyote through countless internship and work experience opportunities, as well as the university’s host family program. That relationship with Salina, paired with wise investment decisions across campus, has set us on this new trajectory.”

Of the 1,031 students, 912 of them are full-time undergraduates, the largest such number in school history. There are 56 MBA students, as well. All told, there are 417 new students, marking the second straight year that new student enrollment has exceeded 400, also a first in school history.

The announcement continues KWU’s historic momentum that included more than $10 million worth of construction projects in the past 18 months, including the Bieber Dining Hall, the Applequist Family Music Center, the renovation of Sams Chapel and the opening of Coyote Village, KWU’s newest student housing. KWU has also made notable renovations to the Albert Nelson Student Success Center, Everett Morgan Strength Training Center (weight room) and existing student residence halls.

KWU Athletics has won 16 KCAC team championships and four conference Commissioners Cups since 2019, but more than that, the campus’ academic momentum has accelerated. The success of the DECA program, the growth of the Music Department, the hiring of 12 new faculty members and the increase in the university’s minimum GPA for acceptance have all contributed to increased academic success across the university.

“There are so many positives in a KWU classroom,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost. “From the experiences of our talented faculty, to academic activities, to engaging programs, there are countless opportunities to grow intellectually as a Coyote. We are excited that so many students see that and have chosen the KWU experience!”

“KWU is a special place,” said Thompson. “I hope everyone will come experience our community and see what’s happening on campus, by coming to a concert, athletic event or other activity. I’m thrilled that so many have become a part of the Coyote community. This is another great day to be a Coyote!”

Official enrollment numbers will be processed on the 20th day of the semester.