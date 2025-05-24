KWU Announces 2025 Jerry Jones Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

Below release courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com. Inductee bios are available on that site.

Kansas Wesleyan University Athletics will induct five individuals and two championship teams into the Jerry Jones Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame this fall during Homecoming Weekend on campus.

The Hall of Fame breakfast and induction ceremony will be held on Saturday morning, October 25, starting at 9 a.m. inside Muir Gymnasium on the KWU campus. It will be held in conjunction with the university’s alumni awards ceremony.

The 2025 inductees include women’s volleyball star Melissa (Blair) Schwieger, cross country and track and field standouts Jolene Mick and Paul Buhl, football coach Dave Dallas, and Drew Dallas, coach of the NJCAA National Champion Hutchinson Blue Dragons, who will be inducted for post-graduate accomplishments.

The 1999 men’s soccer team and the 2011 women’s volleyball team will also be inducted.

Selections for induction to the Hall of Fame were conducted by a vote of the Hall of Fame Committee members.

Schweiger had an outstanding career for the Coyotes on the volleyball court. She still ranks among the Top 5 in KWU history in career kills, attack percentage, total blocks, assisted blocks and blocks per set. She was a four-time All-KCAC pick and was named the 2014 KCAC Player of the Year and NAIA Honorable Mention All-American.

Mick was an outstanding runner for the KWU Cross Country and Track programs. She was a 2-time KCAC Champion in cross country in 2006 and 2007 and finished 22nd in the 2006 NAIA National Championships, earning All-America honors.

Buhl was a four-time Top 5 finisher in the KCAC Cross Country Championships and was the KCAC Champion in 1979. He helped the 1977 and 1978 teams win the KCAC Cross Country Championship. He was a long-time record holder for the Coyotes in the 8000m cross country race.

Dave Dallas ranks second in all-time wins in Kansas Wesleyan Football history with 94. He spent 17 seasons with the Coyotes, leading KWU from a 4-26 combined record in the three seasons before his arrival, to KCAC Champions in just five seasons. He was instrumental in building enrollment at KWU by growing the football squad size from 55 to nearly 100 upon his arrival.

After a solid career playing football at Kansas Wesleyan, Drew Dallas moved into the coaching ranks and has built one of the best programs in the country at Hutchinson Community College. In five seasons as head coach of the Blue Dragons, Dallas has posted a 49-5 record, winning the Jayhawk Conference four times, making three appearances in the NJCAA Championship Game, winning the NJCAA National Championship twice including this past season.

The 1999 men’s soccer team was the first to win the KCAC postseason tournament in just the fourth year of the program’s existence. The Coyotes also were KCAC Regular Season Champions that season and continued on to win the National Small College Athletic Association National Championship for a third straight season.

The 2011 women’s volleyball team was KCAC Regular Season and Tournament champions, marking the first time in school history the program won both titles in the same year, the feat coming just two years after coach Fred Aubuchon inherited a program with just one win. After winning the KCAC tournament, the Coyotes hosted an NAIA Opening Round match against Oklahoma Baptist and beat the Bison in four sets to advance the National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa, a first-ever program feat.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame was started by former coach and Athletics Director Jerry Jones in 1986 as part of the university’s centennial celebration. In 2022, Kansas Wesleyan renamed it the Jerry Jones Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame in Jones’ honor.

Full bios of each inductee are available at KWUCoyotes.com. Tickets are available for the 2025 Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards at www.kwu.edu/homecoming2025.