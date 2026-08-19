KWU Approved for Landmark 90-Credit Hour Social Work Degree

Kansas Wesleyan is on the cutting edge of educational opportunities once again as the university announced Wednesday that its new, 90-credit hour Social Work degree has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission. The degree is believed to be the first of its kind in the country for Social Work.

“This approval is a milestone for Kansas Wesleyan and a reflection of our willingness to rethink what higher education can look like,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “By creating a pathway that preserves the core academic and fieldwork requirements of a Social Work degree while reducing barriers to completion, we are helping students reach their professional goals sooner. We are proud to lead with innovation and provide educational experiences that respond to the changing needs of students and society.”

When progressing through the degree, students will take the traditional major courses and will have the same field experience requirements. However, the program will eliminate many of the electives that a traditional degree would include, accelerating the path to graduation and allowing for a quicker entry into the workforce.

“Social workers are needed in a wide variety of professional settings, from healthcare systems and schools to mental health agencies, nonprofit organizations and community services,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, Social Work program director. “This innovative degree option reflects Kansas Wesleyan’s commitment to workforce readiness by helping students gain the knowledge, skills and field experience necessary to enter the workforce quicker. Students may also lessen their overall educational costs and student debt while creating a faster path to meaningful employment and earning potential.”

Wednesday’s announcement continues KWU’s recent creativity within its academic offerings, following this summer’s return of associate degrees and multiple certificate offerings joining its recent slate, as well.

“Here at KWU, we are committed to looking ahead and exploring efforts on how to redefine learning,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost and executive vice president for student success. “That means finding innovative ways to provide educational options that fit our students’ needs, all while emphasizing programs that better our community.”

Students can apply for the spring semester by visiting www.kwu.edu/apply. They can also learn more by emailing [email protected] or calling 785-833-4305. The Social Work program page is available at this link.

Eligibility for athletics, activities and campus housing may vary for students in this accelerated program.