KWU Athletics Continues to Excel in the Classroom

The below release was originally provided on KWUCoyotes.com. 

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) proudly announced the 2025 NAIA Scholar-Athletes for fall sports. This honor recognizes student-athletes in each of the fall sports who have excelled academically, including football, men’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Kansas Wesleyan had the fourth highest single institution total of scholar-athlete honorees with 84. KWU only trailed Dordt (132), Reinhardt (86), and Marian (85).

Read the rest of the story, or check out all of KWU’s honorees, by visiting this link.

