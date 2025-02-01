KWU Breaks Another Enrollment Record; Nears 1,000 Spring Students

Kansas Wesleyan announced Saturday that enrollment for the spring semester is 963 total students, a figure that is up more than 7% from the previous spring. It marks the largest spring enrollment in KWU’s history.

“This will be another great semester for the KWU community,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “We will continue to have marquee events across campus — including tremendous performances by our Music Department and games for our conference-leading women’s basketball team — and we will do it closing in on 1,000 spring students. We are grateful for those who continue to make this bright future — and fantastic present — possible.”

KWU’s MBA program was a significant player in the growth, as the MBA went from 47 students to 75, an increase of nearly 60%. The Saline County MBA and KWU Alumni scholarships have helped boost those numbers. Each of those scholarships provides $100 off per credit hour for qualifying individuals.

The university also saw a 72% increase in part-time students, buoyed by recent community engagement efforts within the Criminal Justice program.

“Growing our MBA program by 60% in one year is outstanding,” said Oliver. “Our graduate scholarship programs has been well received by the community, and we’re pleased that so many local professionals have taken advantage of it. Our Criminal Justice certificate program has opened doors for many local law enforcement officers, and it’s a privilege to create opportunities for those who contribute so much to our region. We know that the university’s recent successes would not be possible without the support of the entire Salina community.”

All told, KWU spring enrollment is up more than 22% in the past two years. KWU has responded by renovating Sams Chapel and opening numerous new facilities, including Bieber Dining Hall, the Applequist Family Music Center, a pair of Jack Wilson Criminal Justice Labs and Coyote Village, the university’s newest student housing.

Renovations have also taken place at the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center, along with existing student residence halls.

KWU has accomplished all of this while raising its minimum GPA for acceptance to 3.0.

Individuals have plenty of chances to experience the Coyote community this spring. The annual fundraising dinner, Night with the Yotes, is set for Feb. 21, and tickets are still available. Students from across the Sunflower State will come to campus March 22 for the Sunflower State Spelling Bee, and KWU’s women’s basketball program — winners of 14 of its first 15 conference games — returns to action Saturday night at home, taking on Saint Mary.

“Great things are happening across Kansas Wesleyan,” said Oliver. “Athletics, music and other activities are excelling, community partnerships are growing and faculty are mentoring our students well. We are grateful for the numerous supporters who have made this possible —with record support already this year — and look forward to additional exciting news in the coming months.”