KWU Extends Sponsorship Agreements with Several Schools

Kansas Wesleyan announced Thursday that it will continue sponsorship agreements with several school districts and independent institutions in central Kansas.

KWU will continue as a sponsor of Unified School Districts (USDs) in Kingman (USD 331), Hoisington (USD 431) and Clay Center (USD 379), along with extending agreements with Wichita Collegiate and Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School. The university also expanded its support of Southeast of Saline (USD 306) and will sponsor the Sept. 12 football game, when SES takes on Clay Center in its first game on newly installed turf.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to support these USDs,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Their work is vital in the communities they serve and to the students they support, and it’s an honor for KWU to be a part of those efforts.”

These agreements are in addition to KWU’s sponsorship of USD 305, where the university serves as one of the district’s premier partners. As part of that agreement, Kansas Wesleyan will hand out t-shirts at the Sept. 5 Mayor’s Cup game between Salina South and Salina Central high schools for the third consecutive season.

KWU is also a lifetime sponsor of Ell-Saline’s (USD 307) football scoreboard and serves as one of the main sponsors of activities at Abilene High School (USD 435).

“We are always looking for agreements similar to these,” said Salois. “It’s a priority for KWU to build up our communities, and education is a critical part of that. We also know that agreements like this open doors for our admissions staff and create opportunities to share what’s great about KWU. We look forward to announcing more partnerships in the future.”

Representatives of other school districts who wish to explore partnering with KWU as a sponsor should reach out to Salois directly.