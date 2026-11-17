Christmas music is the best and easiest way to get into the holiday spirit. Kansas Wesleyan offers a series of holiday concerts that even Ebenezer Scrooge would approve of.

The series kicks off with the Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Sams Chapel. Chandler Beaugrand will be the evening’s guest artist, after serving as a guest clinician for area high school students the day prior.

The Wind and Jazz ensembles follow with performances at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, also in Sams Chapel. KWU’s own Dr. Gustavo do Carmo will serve as a soloist that evening.

The series concludes with the annual tradition of Christmas by Candlelight, the university’s gift to the community, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in Sams Chapel. Several area high school choirs will perform alongside KWU that evening.

All the concerts are free. Tickets are not required, and the public is encouraged to come celebrate with the KWU Music Department and the greater university community.

Release by Jean Kozubowski