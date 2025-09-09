KWU Music Reveals Fall Concert Slate

Kansas Wesleyan ensembles will celebrate special occasions with live music this fall semester.

All the ensembles and groups will perform in a collage concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Sams Chapel as part of Family Weekend, which will be Sept. 26 and 27.

The Philharmonic Choir will help the Salina Symphony celebrate outer space with “Beyond the Planets” at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Stiefel Theatre in downtown Salina. The choir also will offer its fall concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Sams Chapel.

The ensembles will take part in Homecoming, Oct. 23-26, with a collage concert at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Sams Chapel. Included with that concert will be the KWU Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

November will see a three-day block of concerts, with a Percussion Ensemble concert on Nov. 19, Jazz and Wind ensembles performing on Nov. 20, and guest percussion artist Dr. Caitlin Jones on Nov. 21. All three will start at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel.

December celebrations will kick off with the String Orchestra and Percussion and Wind ensembles offering a concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Sams Chapel. Then the Christmas events kick into high gear with KWU’s traditional “Christmas by Candlelight” at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Sams Chapel.

The Wesleyan Chorale will make a joyful noise with the Salina Symphony’s Christmas Festival at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Stiefel Theatre.

All concerts in Sams Chapel are free and open to the public. For more information about these, please go to www.kwu.edu/events. For tickets to the Salina Symphony concerts, go to www.salinasymphony.org or call 785-823-8309.

Release by Jean Kozubowski