KWU Names Four to Music Hall of Fame

Kansas Wesleyan has announced the names of the four musicians to be inducted into the second KWU Music Hall of Fame class. Loren Banninger ’77, Harry H. Huber, Eric Stein and Judy Weber will be honored at the Hall of Fame induction during the Homecoming concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in Sams Chapel.

Banninger ’77 is a well-known figure in Salina’s music and community scenes. A 1970 graduate of Salina High School and of Kansas State University, with a Master of Science in Education, he worked as an educator and coach from 1980-2012 in the Salina School District.

A bassist, Banninger is a founder of The Blades, a nine-piece rock/horn ensemble known for its energetic shows. He’s also the longtime emcee for the Smoky Hill River Festival’s Eric Stein stage, a role he’s held for over 45 years.

A mentor to aspiring musicians, a champion of local arts and a dedicated family man, Banninger remains a pillar of Salina’s vibrant cultural scene.

Huber joined the KWU faculty as a piano instructor in the fall of 1947. He served twice as chairman of the Fine Arts Division. In the 1950s, he was chairman during the groundbreaking and completion of Sams Hall of Fine Arts. In 1952, he was recognized by the publishers of Directory of American Scholars and Who’s Who in the Mid-West, Methodism and International Music.

His wife, Sara, also served Kansas Wesleyan, in the dean’s office, then in the president’s office, serving six presidents.

Huber retired in 1979 and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Kansas Wesleyan. He continued to be a vital part of the university community, serving as the organist at University Methodist Church until 2009. He died in 2017.

Stein was involved in the musical fabric of central Kansas for more than 55 years. He began his career at the age of 22 in his native Ukraine as a conductor of opera and ballet. He came to the United States in 1949 and became a naturalized citizen.

He began his teaching career at Sacred Heart High School, moving to Marymount College in the early 1950’s. When that college closed in 1989, he taught at Bethany College before joining the Kansas Wesleyan Music Depart¬ment in the late ’90s. He retired from Kansas Wesleyan after the spring semester 2005.

Stein was associated with the Salina Municipal Band for more than 40 years, initially as a member of the trumpet section.

He founded the Salina Symphony in 1955. After his retirement from the symphony in 2002, he was named conductor emeritus in 2005.

Stein died in 2007. The Eric Stein stage in Oakdale Park was named for him.

Weber is a Nebraska native and a Salina resident since 1965. She received her bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the former Marymount College and her master’s degree from Kansas State University.

She taught orchestra and band at Salina South Middle School and elementary and beginning band at Kanopolis Middle School and at Happy Corner Elementary before retiring in 2005.

After retirement, Weber continued teaching and accompanying at Sacred Heart High School and was full-time accompanist at Kansas Wesleyan University for many years until she retired again. She still provides music for weddings, funerals, church services and Theatre Salina, and accompanies students for recitals and contests.

To learn more about Homecoming 2025, including the concert that will feature every KWU ensemble, please visit www.kwu.edu/homecoming2025 or call 785-833-4392.

Release by Jean Kozubowski