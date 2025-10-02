KWU Partners with “Ask a Kansan” Podcast

KWU continues to widen its reach in the digital sector, as the university recently announced a partnership with the locally produced podcast, “Ask a Kansan.”

“We’re glad to join the ‘Ask a Kansan’ team,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president for marketing and communications. “It’s critical that, as we venture into new areas to grow the KWU brand, we do it with people and businesses that we trust. FILI Creative is at the top of that list. Our goals of building community and, in the process, sharing why Kansas is so special dovetail with the mission of the podcast.”

“Ask a Kansan” launched in February 2025, under the leadership of FILI Creative, a local company run by Gus Applequist ’14, chair of KWU’s Foundation Board. It has brought individuals from all walks of life to the FILI studio to discuss what sets Kansas’ culture and lifestyle apart. Tanner Colvin ’11, regionally recognized photographer, recently joined FILI as the “Ask a Kansan” photojournalist and story producer, as well.

“During the past few years, we’ve done a lot of new things for KWU’s marketing efforts,” said Salois. “We went into new locations, new venues and, yes, we sponsored a race car in a national series! One thing we’ve never done, however, is sponsor a podcast. It’s a pleasure to do it alongside two alumni and in a way that emphasizes our shared goals.”

“’Ask A Kansan’ is proud to partner with Kansas Wesleyan University,” said Applequist. “KWU’s pursuit of building community and creating opportunity aligns closely with our mission to amplify, connect and uncover Kansas. We are honored to have them as a sponsor of the podcast and look forward to working together to spread curiosity, knowledge and hope across the state.”

As part of the partnership, an ad promoting “Ask a Kansan” will run on KWU streams beginning this month and will play inside Mabee Arena during designated games. KWU will be promoted on the podcast as a sponsor, including various ads during episodes.