KWU Ready for Summer Hours

Kansas Wesleyan will begin summer hours Monday, May 18, at which time the majority of campus offices will be open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Summer hours will run through Thursday, July 30.
100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401
Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.