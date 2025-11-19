KWU Readying for “Holiday Magic” Concert Series

Kansas Wesleyan’s Music Department will launch its “Holiday Magic” concert series Wednesday night with a special percussion ensemble event, beginning at 7 p.m. The performance will begin a six-event stretch during the next two-plus weeks, culminating in Dec. 7’s “Christmas by Candlelight.”

“We’re excited about changing our holiday performance schedule,” said Michelle Dolan, executive director of Music. “A series like this provides community members and supporters a chance to see all of our ensembles in a short span of time, helping to showcase all that’s great about KWU Music. We hope to see large crowds at all the events!”

Following Wednesday night’s percussion concert, Dr. Caitlin Jones will come to campus for a guest artist percussion event Nov. 21. All are welcome to the 7 p.m. performance. Daniel Albertson, KWU’s percussion instructor, will offer a recital Dec. 1 to continue the series, and the orchestra, wind ensemble and jazz band will team up the following night for a concert event. A vocal student recital is set for Dec. 4, as well.

“Holiday Magic” wraps up Dec. 7 with “Light Born of Light,” this year’s “Christmas by Candlelight” event. The performance is at 6 p.m., a change from previous years, but no tickets are required.

All concerts except the Dec. 4 recital will be held in Sams Chapel. Dec. 4’s event will take place at University United Methodist Church.