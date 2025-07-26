 Skip to content
KWU Renews Agreement to Sponsor Meridian Media’s Scoreboard Show

Kansas Wesleyan announced earlier this week that it has renewed an agreement to sponsor Meridian Media’s scoreboard show for the second consecutive season. The show airs at 10 p.m. every Friday night during high school football and basketball seasons on Newsradio 1150 KSAL, and includes updates from games around the region, including Salina Central, Salina South, Ell-Saline and Abilene, among others.

KWU will also sponsor the starting lineup during all of Meridian Media’s broadcasts of games involving those four schools.

“We’re excited to once again sponsor this program,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president of marketing and communications. “Supporting the local community has always been important to Kansas Wesleyan, and helping share the on-field exploits of area student-athletes, their teams and their schools, is part of that work. We look forward to sharing additional ways that we’ll be involved in the local area in the weeks and months to come.”

Airings of the KSAL scoreboard show begin Sept. 5.

