 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

KWU Renews Contract with Eagle Media

Home About News KWU Renews Contract with Eagle Media

Kansas Wesleyan has renewed its contract with Eagle Media to serve as the radio home of KWU Athletics. The new agreement begins July 1 and runs through June 2028. KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM will continue to serve as the flagship station for Coyote football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Tyler Henry, Salina native and former play-by-play announcer for three different Division I institutions, will continue to serve as “Voice of the Coyotes.”

“KWU and Eagle have become great partners during the past three years,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president for marketing and communications. “We have worked together to understand each other’s needs and goals, and it’s created an environment where the brand of our university — not just that of athletics — has become preeminent in our game broadcasts. In return, KWU has supported Eagle in various ventures across its outlets. We’re thankful for the efforts of Tyler and the entire Eagle team that’s made this great relationship possible.”

“From top to bottom, the relationship between Eagle Media and Kansas Wesleyan is very positive,” said Devin Hanney, Eagle’s sports director. “We have found our goals have a very similar vision. Both Eagle and KWU have very high standards and strive for excellence. We are looking forward to a great future!”

The agreement continues recent momentum around KWU athletics, following the announcement earlier this month of a third straight KCAC Commissioner’s Cup win. The department captured conference titles in baseball and women’s golf this spring, hosted the KCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and recorded runner-up finishes in men’s outdoor track and women’s flag football. All told, 13 different programs saw action in national tournaments this past year.

“It’s a great time to be a part of Coyote Athletics,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “We’re excited to continue to work with Eagle Media to further the brand and market presence of our great university and to continue the momentum created by our wonderful student-athletes.”

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2025 Kansas Wesleyan University