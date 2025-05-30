KWU Renews Contract with Eagle Media

Kansas Wesleyan has renewed its contract with Eagle Media to serve as the radio home of KWU Athletics. The new agreement begins July 1 and runs through June 2028. KINA 910 AM/107.5 FM will continue to serve as the flagship station for Coyote football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Tyler Henry, Salina native and former play-by-play announcer for three different Division I institutions, will continue to serve as “Voice of the Coyotes.”

“KWU and Eagle have become great partners during the past three years,” said Brad Salois, assistant vice president for marketing and communications. “We have worked together to understand each other’s needs and goals, and it’s created an environment where the brand of our university — not just that of athletics — has become preeminent in our game broadcasts. In return, KWU has supported Eagle in various ventures across its outlets. We’re thankful for the efforts of Tyler and the entire Eagle team that’s made this great relationship possible.”

“From top to bottom, the relationship between Eagle Media and Kansas Wesleyan is very positive,” said Devin Hanney, Eagle’s sports director. “We have found our goals have a very similar vision. Both Eagle and KWU have very high standards and strive for excellence. We are looking forward to a great future!”

The agreement continues recent momentum around KWU athletics, following the announcement earlier this month of a third straight KCAC Commissioner’s Cup win. The department captured conference titles in baseball and women’s golf this spring, hosted the KCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and recorded runner-up finishes in men’s outdoor track and women’s flag football. All told, 13 different programs saw action in national tournaments this past year.

“It’s a great time to be a part of Coyote Athletics,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “We’re excited to continue to work with Eagle Media to further the brand and market presence of our great university and to continue the momentum created by our wonderful student-athletes.”