Dates for Second Annual Homeschool Visit Week Revealed

Kansas Wesleyan University announced Wednesday that it will host its second annual Homeschool Visit Week Nov. 10-14 on campus. The event provides a chance for additional focus on homeschool students who choose to visit campus during this time.

“The homeschool community in Kansas is flourishing,” said Levi Thomas, assistant vice president of enrollment. “That community, and a lot of groups within it, are an important part of the educational choices in our hometowns across the state. Homeschool students tend to be very strong academically and, we believe, fit especially well within smaller colleges and universities. Because of our breadth of activities and opportunities, we believe KWU offers a great environment for homeschoolers. This is a great fit on both sides, and we hope many homeschoolers from across the state come out to learn more about why KWU can be the place for them.”

Wednesday’s announcement joined last week’s revealing of Saline County Private Schools Visit Week, a time of focus on future Coyotes from Sacred Heart High School and Cornerstone Classical School. That event will be held Nov. 3-7 on campus.

Please note that any student may schedule a KWU visit at any time, so public or private school students are welcome this week, as homeschool students are at others. Students may schedule a visit at www.kwu.edu/visit.

A full listing of admissions events can be found at www.kwu.edu/admissionsevents.