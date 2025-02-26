KWU Symphony Orchestra to Feature Pianist, Concerto

A full symphonic orchestra will offer three iconic masterworks in a free concert at 4 p.m. March 2 in Sams Chapel on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

The program will open with “Finlandia,” one of Jean Sibelius’ most celebrated works. “Written as part of a political protest, it symbolizes Finnish nationalism and resistance against Russian oppression,” said Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of the orchestra and strings area at KWU. He completed an inspiring masterclass in conducting with the Berlin Sinfonietta in Berlin in November.

The second piece is Georges Bizet’s popular “Carmen” Suite No 1, which draws on Spanish rhythms and colors.

The third masterwork returns the audience to Scandinavia, with Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, performed by Dr. Gustavo do Carmo, piano studies coordinator and collaborative pianist at Kansas Wesleyan. He performs often as a soloist, with small groups, and with choirs and singers and dancers in the U.S. and Brazil. He is collaborative piano chair for the Kansas Music Teacher Association and a nationally certified teacher of music.

“Grieg’s concerto is a testament to his nationalistic spirit, blending Norwegian folk influences with the grandeur of Romantic concerto traditions,” do Carmo said.

“This should be an excellent concert,” said Michelle Dolan, KWU’s executive director of music. “Do Carmo is always an outstanding pianist, and Rosario has grown even more in artistry after his masterclass. The partnership between the two professors is virtuosic.”

Release by Jean Kozubowski