KWU to Close Early Monday, May 18

Due to projected severe weather throughout North Central Kansas, KWU’s campus will close at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18. The university is presently operating in summer hours, and thus, will reopen Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401
Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.