KWU to Co-Sponsor Showing of Documentary Movie “The Ellis Trail to Nicodemus”

Kansas Wesleyan will join with the Smoky Hill Museum to co-sponsor a special showing of “The Ellis Trail to Nicodemus” on Wednesday, April 9, in Sams Chapel. Admission is free to the event, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

“Ellis Trail” is the story of pregnant newlywed Emma Johnson-Williams’s journey west and the birth of the first baby born in Nicodemus, a location in what is now Graham County, that was established by Blacks during the reconstruction period. It is the only remaining such western town still in existence.

Johnson-Williams’ great-granddaughter, Angela Bates, wrote the script and will be on hand for a question-and-answer discussion following the film.

For more information on the showing, please call 785-833-4357. Tickets are not required. For additional information on “Ellis Trail,” please visit the movie’s Facebook page.