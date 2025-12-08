KWU to Host One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced that it will host “Reflect, Refresh, Renew: A One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat” on Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. The community-wide event is sponsored by the Salina Human Resource Management Association. Cost to attend is $25 and lunch is included.

Guests of the retreat will attend three, approximately hour-long sessions of their choice, with topics ranging from parenting and finances, all the way to bread-making and gardening. The event will begin with a keynote speech by Eric Clark, chief culture and communications officer at JRI Hospitality, and end with words from Dr. Ralita Cheeks ’07.

Those interested in attending the event can find the sign-up link at www.kwu.edu/ReflectRefreshRenew2026. Spaces in some sessions may be limited, so signing up early is encouraged. The final day to sign up will be Friday, Jan. 9.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to Cathy Doubrava at [email protected] or 785-833-4392.

Release by Skylar Nelson ’21