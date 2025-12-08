 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

KWU to Host One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat

Home About News KWU to Host One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced that it will host “Reflect, Refresh, Renew: A One-Day Self-Improvement Retreat” on Friday, Jan. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. The community-wide event is sponsored by the Salina Human Resource Management Association. Cost to attend is $25 and lunch is included.

Guests of the retreat will attend three, approximately hour-long sessions of their choice, with topics ranging from parenting and finances, all the way to bread-making and gardening. The event will begin with a keynote speech by Eric Clark, chief culture and communications officer at JRI Hospitality, and end with words from Dr. Ralita Cheeks ’07.

Those interested in attending the event can find the sign-up link at www.kwu.edu/ReflectRefreshRenew2026. Spaces in some sessions may be limited, so signing up early is encouraged. The final day to sign up will be Friday, Jan. 9.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to Cathy Doubrava at [email protected] or 785-833-4392.

Release by Skylar Nelson ’21

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2025 Kansas Wesleyan University