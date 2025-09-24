KWU to Host Visit Week for Saline County Private Schools

Kansas Wesleyan University Admissions will host Saline County Private Schools Visit Week, a time of focus on future Coyotes from Sacred Heart High School and Cornerstone Classical School. The event will be held Nov. 3-7 on campus.

“Community is such an important part of everything we do at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Levi Thomas, assistant vice president of enrollment. “We’ve been able to develop some great relationships with schools throughout the area, and hope that announcements like this one strengthen and deepen those relationships. We hope to see numerous students from these schools on campus soon!”

Please note that any student may schedule a KWU visit at any time, so public or home school students are welcome this week, as private school students are at others.

A full listing of admissions events can be found at www.kwu.edu/admissionsevents.