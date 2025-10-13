KWU to Resume School Days Initiative November 8

For the second straight year, Kansas Wesleyan will hold its School Days initiative. The program kicks off Nov. 8 and will see KWU provide two free tickets to designated games for students, educators, administrators and staff in particular school districts.

“Community is such an important part of our success at Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “It’s our pleasure to continue to give back and, in the process, hopefully create some new Coyote fans!”

Nov. 8 marks Saline County Education Day as KWU football takes on McPherson. All associated with USD 305, homeschools in the county or Saline County private schools are eligible for a pair of free tickets to this critical divisional matchup.

The scene shifts to basketball on Nov. 15 for USD 305 Night, and Homeschool Night follows on Dec. 6, when KWU faces Friends. Saline County Private Schools night is Dec. 13, and USDs 239 and 240 will be eligible for tickets at Ottawa County Schools Night on Jan. 10. Southeast of Saline Night (Jan. 17), Ell-Saline Night (Jan. 28) and Dickinson County Schools Night (Feb. 7) wrap up the planned events. Dickinson County’s recognized schools will include USDs 481, 487, 435, 473 and 393.

School Days promotions for basketball games are valid for one or both of the day’s contests.

Tickets are available at the gate only. The use of USD IDs, where applicable, is appreciated but not required. All giveaways are subject to availability. For additional information on the School Days program, please contact the KWU Athletic Department at 785-833-4567.