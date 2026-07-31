KWU to Resume Traditional Hours Aug. 3

Kansas Wesleyan will resume its traditional hours on Monday, Aug. 3, ending summer hours. The university will open at 8 a.m., and the majority of campus offices will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401
Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.