KWU to Screen “Prairie Prophecy” Movie on Wes Jackson ’58 This Weekend

An encore showing of “Prairie Prophecy” will be presented at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in Sams Chapel on the Kansas Wesleyan campus, as part the 2025 Homecoming celebration.
Prairie Prophecy” is a feature-length documentary about alumnus Wes Jackson ’58, a KWU professor emeritus and co-founder of The Land Institute. Jackson was instrumental in developing Kernza, which has been introduced as a sustainable alternative to annual grain crops and can be used much as wheat.
The documentary, which was produced by Perennial Films, had its world premiere in Salina in April.
The screening is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by KWU’s Community Resilience Hub and Kansas Wesleyan.
