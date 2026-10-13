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KWU to Show off Artistry at Homecoming 2026

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Home About News KWU to Show off Artistry at Homecoming 2026

Homecomings are packed full of sports and awards and socials. This year’s, from Oct. 15-18, is no exception.

It’s also a chance for Kansas Wesleyan to show off its more artistic side.

One highlight will be the collage concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in Sams Chapel. All the university’s music groups: the Philharmonic Choir, Wesleyan Chorale, String Ensemble, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble will perform.

Audiences can expect seasonal selections, among more standards choices. For example, the String Orchestra will perform “October.” The Wind Ensemble, appropriately, will offer “Rhythm of the Wind.” The Jazz Ensemble will pay a jiving homage to Halloween with “Creepy Crawler” and “Attack of the Killer Trombones.”

For something on an even lighter note, the KWU Theatre Department will produce “The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. The cast will speed through all of Greek mythology in an updated and easy to understand comedy in a little more than an hour and a half. All performances will be performed in Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Wesleyan campus. Area high schools are being offered a special production at 10 a.m Friday, Oct. 16.

These events are all free and open to the public. For more information, please go to www.kwu.edu/homecoming2026.

Release by Jean Kozubowski

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

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