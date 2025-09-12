KWU Welcomes Michael Hastings ’82 to Foundation Board

Kansas Wesleyan’s Foundation Board of Directors has added its newest member: Michael Hastings ’82 of Lawrence joined the ranks earlier this month. Hastings, a long-time leader of electric cooperatives throughout the country, joins nine others in working to manage many of the university’s key financial assets.

“KWU’s Foundation is an important voice in the direction of the university,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president and foundation board administrator. “We appreciate Michael bringing his professional experience to the group and look forward to his contributions moving forward.”

Hastings spent 33 years leading electric cooperatives across America. He got his start in that industry in Topeka in 1991 as part of Kansas Electric Cooperatives, and went on to serve as the general counsel for the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives for 10 years. He then led organizations in Elizabeth, Ill., Mount Crawford, Va., and Espanola, N.M., before entering a self-described semi-retirement at the end of 2023.

Hastings is a 1982 graduate of KWU with a degree in Accounting. He earned a degree from Washburn School of Law five years later, as well as an MBA from the University of Illinois in 2005, when he ranked at the top of his class.