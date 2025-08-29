KWU’s Enrollment Tops 950 for Third Consecutive Year; Another University First

Great news continues to come out of the Kansas Wesleyan University campus, as the school recently announced that it projects fall enrollment to exceed 950 students. That is the third consecutive year the school has topped that plateau and the first time that has occurred in school history.

Among the 952 projected students, 575 are returning to campus, the second-highest total in university history. It is the first time in school history that KWU has posted more than 500 returning undergraduate students for three straight years. The university estimates 525 students are in campus housing, the second-highest total ever and nearly 35% more than 2019.

“It’s been a great three years, filled with tremendous accomplishments and numerous firsts,” said KWU President Dr. Matt Thompson. “We’re proud of these enrollment records, three straight KCAC Commissioner’s Cups, three straight years with 100% pass rates on the NCLEX and the list goes on. Our students continue to excel on the field, in the classroom and in the community, thanks to our numerous supporters. We are truly grateful to everyone who hires KWU interns, serves as a host family or attends an on-campus event, because each of those helps foster the KWU experience for students.”

KWU’s incoming students hail from 37 states and 21 countries, helping to enhance the diversity of the campus and community experience. Pre-Nursing and Business are the most popular majors for new students. The first-year student grade point average (GPA) is 3.51 and incoming transfer sits at 3.22.

Overall, the university projects the same enrollment as Fall 2023 and continues a trend that has seen a 34.6% increase in total enrollment since 2019. The MBA program looks to be an important part of that success moving forward, as the returning MBA student number nearly doubled in just one year, helped by several key scholarship offerings.

“Community has always been a key part of what drives Kansas Wesleyan forward,” said Executive Vice President Ken Oliver. “We’re pleased that the MBA scholarship offerings we’ve developed, highlighted by the Saline County MBA Scholarship, appear to be opening doors to workers throughout the county to further their education. That, in the process, builds an even better community.”

The university saw the largest graduating class in its history last year, a group that approached 200 individuals. In addition, a certificate program tied to off-site efforts concluded and COVID-related eligibility, related to some student-athletes returning for Masters’ programs, wrapped up.

“We recruit alumni at Kansas Wesleyan, not just students,” said Oliver. “We achieved all of those goals, thanks to great work by faculty, staff and numerous coaches, led and mentored by Admissions. Kansas Wesleyan is here for the long haul, and we are ready to help build up North Central Kansas for the next 140 years!”

Kansas Wesleyan’s Fall 2025 enrollment will become official on the 20th day of the semester, Monday, Sept. 15.