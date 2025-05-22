Long McArthur Gifts New Truck to KWU, Deepens Partnership

Long McArthur Ford and Kansas Wesleyan University, two of the most prominent organizations in North Central Kansas, deepened their partnership earlier this week when the university accepted delivery of a new Ford Maverick truck. The truck will replace the vehicle gifted to the university in late 2022, helping to ensure safety while recruiters and other KWU representatives travel.

“We appreciate the dedicated support of Long McArthur,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president. “This vehicle will provide an avenue not only for travel, but for continued branding and promotion of the university as we go throughout the region. We look forward to using it, and continuing to explore ways Long McArthur and Kansas Wesleyan can work together to better our community.”

The university will explore further opportunities for Long McArthur to market to and engage with friends of Kansas Wesleyan. The dealership has previously served as a sponsor for the university’s Night with the Yotes and Christmas by Candlelight events, among other ventures.