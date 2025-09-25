Music Readies for First Concert of Academic Year Friday

KWU Music will launch its 2025-26 concert season Friday night, as numerous ensembles participate in a collage concert in Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Six different ensembles — the Wesleyan Chorale, Philharmonic Choir, String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble — will take to the stage, performing works that range from a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” (Wesleyan Chorale), to Ivan Trevino’s “Watercolor Sun” (Jazz Ensemble) to Robert Smith’s “When Summer Takes Flight” (Wind Ensemble).

Friday’s concert is part of KWU’s Family Weekend, a three-day event offering opportunities for families to engage with their student’s KWU experience. View a full schedule at https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/family-weekend-2025/.