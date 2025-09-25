 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Music Readies for First Concert of Academic Year Friday

Photo of Bieber Hall with flags in front
Home About News Music Readies for First Concert of Academic Year Friday

KWU Music will launch its 2025-26 concert season Friday night, as numerous ensembles participate in a collage concert in Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Six different ensembles — the Wesleyan Chorale, Philharmonic Choir, String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble — will take to the stage, performing works that range from a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” (Wesleyan Chorale), to Ivan Trevino’s “Watercolor Sun” (Jazz Ensemble) to Robert Smith’s “When Summer Takes Flight” (Wind Ensemble).

Friday’s concert is part of KWU’s Family Weekend, a three-day event offering opportunities for families to engage with their student’s KWU experience. View a full schedule at https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/family-weekend-2025/.

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2025 Kansas Wesleyan University