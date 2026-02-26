Paleoecologist to be Featured in ‘Prairie Conversations’

Paleoecologist Dr. Catherine Badgley will speak on “Lessons from Deep Time” for the next “Prairie Conversations.” That conversation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Peters Science Hall 201 on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

A professor at the University of Michigan in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Badgley has degrees in Geology, Wildlife Ecology and Biology from Radcliffe College and Yale. She has been a research scientist in the Museum of Paleontology since 1985 and is currently the director of the Residential College. She is past president of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, an international scientific organization. Her paleontological research has taken her to Pakistan, China, Kenya and the western U.S. Her professional interests link paleoecology, biogeography of modern mammals, and the impacts of agriculture on biodiversity and climate change.

Her presentation will be followed by a question-and answer session.

Sponsored by KWU’s Community Resilience Hub, the program is free and open to the public.

Release by Jean Kozubowski