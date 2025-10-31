Petak to be Honored by Salina’s Women of Achievement

Dr. Trish Petak, associate professor of business and accounting, was recently recognized as this year’s Salina Women of Achievement honoree in the field of education. Petak will join six other women, including KWU alumna Heidi Feyerherm-Smith ’08, in being honored at the organization’s annual event on Nov. 6 at Theatre Salina.

“To be awarded Educator of the Year is such an incredible honor and is profoundly meaningful because it’s a recognition from my hometown of Salina,” said Petak. “I’m blessed that my career at KWU has allowed me to teach thousands of amazing students while giving back to the lifelong community I love.”

Petak is the longtime leader of KWU’s DECA program, a team that has achieved significant national success with several championship performances. She has held roles with the noon AMBUCS group, the Salina YMCA board and other local non-profit proceedings, in addition to being a key leader in KWU’s Department of Business and Accounting.

Tickets are still available to the Nov. 6 event. For more information or to reserve your seat, visit https://www.woasalina.org/.