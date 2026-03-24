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Kansas Wesleyan University

Photo Gallery: Campus Starting to Bloom – March 24, 2026

Blooms on trees
Home About News Photo Gallery: Campus Starting to Bloom – March 24, 2026

Photos by Jean Kozubowski

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

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