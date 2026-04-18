 Skip to content
Kansas Wesleyan University

Photo Gallery: Spring Campus Photos – April 16-17, 2026

Student walking toward lilac bush
Home About News Photo Gallery: Spring Campus Photos – April 16-17, 2026
  • Closeup of red flowers on campus

Photos by Jean Kozubowski and Brad Salois

Kansas Wesleyan University

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

Kansas Wesleyan University admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all rights, privileges, programs and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and/or ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

© 2026 Kansas Wesleyan University