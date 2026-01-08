Pianist Tony Lu Returns to KWU as Guest Artist

Guest artist Tony Lu will return to Kansas Wesleyan for a recital and a day of master classes Jan. 23 and 24.

The recital will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23, in Sams Chapel on the KWU campus. It will be free and open to the public

The next day, he will conduct master classes, offering students an invaluable opportunity to learn from an experienced and dynamic educator.

Lu, who earned his Master of Music degree in piano performance from Austin Peay, is a faculty member of Sonata International Piano Camp and Summer Sonatina International Piano Camp in Bennington, Vt. There, he teaches students from ages 6-80, both online and in person.

Lu started learning and playing the piano at age 5. Because of a significant visual impairment, he has always learned music by ear, bringing a unique perspective to music and teaching. He began studying in the U.S. in 2013 and performed with various chamber music groups and orchestras in high school. His extensive collaborations in chamber music have included performances at venues such as Park-McCullough Historic House, Bennington Center for the Arts, Third Street Music School and Lincoln Center in New York City.

Lu is an active piano faculty member at Cardigan Mountain School.

Release by Jean Kozubowski