Registrations for Coyote Cup Golf Event Winding Down

Friday marks the final day of scheduled registration for this year’s Coyote Cup golf event, which will be held Friday, Sept. 26 at GreatLife Salina. The event gets underway at noon with registration and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the four-person scramble. Individuals are welcome and will be placed on a team by event organizers.

Prizes are available for holes-in-one on each par 3, including $10,000 on hole 17, courtesy of Kent ’72 and Pat Lambert.

To register, visit one.bidpal.net/coyotecup25/welcome or contact the KWU Advancement Office.

100 E. Claflin Avenue
Salina, KS 67401

785-827-5541

