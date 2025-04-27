Special to KWU.EDU: KWU Students Volunteer with United Way

The below was provided by the KWU Department of Business and Accounting, upon request.

This spring, 27 Kansas Wesleyan University (KWU) accounting students turned knowledge into impact through a hands-on community service project with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program sponsored by the Salina Area United Way.

During the annual tax filing season, KWU students certified to become tax preparers under IRS regulations for VITA. Together, they dedicated over 135 hours providing free tax return services to individuals in the Salina community. During the VITA tax filing season, the United Way filed 830 returns, of which 20% were prepared by KWU students. While numbers aren’t final at this point, we know that there were over $600,000 in refunds issued to members of the Salina community based on these returns.

As a result of this initiative, students gained real-world experience and deepened their understanding of income tax rules and regulations and they saw firsthand how tax policy affects everyday lives.

“Stepping outside the classroom and into the real world through VITA changed everything for me. I went in knowing almost nothing about taxes, just that they were confusing and stressful. But sitting with real people’s tax returns, helping them navigate a system that felt designed to work against them, truly opened my eyes. Tax season exposed more than numbers, it revealed deep inequality, and I saw firsthand that our system too often rewards wealth, not honesty. For the first time, I felt like what I was learning actually mattered. I wasn’t just gaining knowledge to graduate, I was making a difference in so many people’s lives.” – Paige Chauncey ’26, Kansas Wesleyan Accounting Student

Levi Holcom, Financial Director of the Salina Area United Way adds, “Big shoutout to the Kansas Wesleyan students who’ve been incredible volunteers with the VITA program this year! They’ve shown so much patience, a genuine willingness to help, and a real eagerness to learn. It’s been inspiring to see them use their skills to give back and make a difference in such a meaningful way. We hope this experience encourages more students to explore the world of tax preparation and financial literacy, it’s a skill that not only helps others, but opens doors for their own future, too!”

“I am proud of these amazing and compassionate KWU students for stepping beyond the classroom to serve the Salina community. Experiential learning can have such a profound impact on the education and personal development of a young and ambitious student. When it also has great impact on the local community, this is truly experiential learning at its best.” – Sheila Coomes, Assistant Professor of Accounting at Kansas Wesleyan University