Third Prairie Conversation to Cover from Mountains to Plains

The talk will range from the mountains to the prairies at the third “Prairie Conversations with Wes Jackson and Friends.”

The friends at this public forum will be Dr. Karina Yager, an atmospheric scientist from the University of Stony Brook in New York, and Jason Graves, horticultural agent with K-State Research and Extension Central Kansas District, in Salina.

Yager has been working in the Andes of South America for more than two decades. Her research is aimed at understanding the social and ecological effects of climate change in high mountain environments.

Graves, in contrast, will give the regional perspective of climate challenges with local plants on the Great Plains.

Wes Jackson will moderate the discussion and the question-and answer session to follow. A 1958 graduate of Kansas Wesleyan and a professor emeritus for the university, Jackson is the co-founder and former president of The Land Institute in Salina. The Land Institute is a science-based research organization working to develop an alternative to traditional agricultural practices.

The conversation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Peters Science Hall 201 on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. It is free and open to the public, sponsored by KWU’s Community Resilience Hub, The Land Institute and the Resilience Studies Consortium.

Release by Jean Kozubowski