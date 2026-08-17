Tracy Rietzke Inducted Into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Former Kansas Wesleyan standout player and coach Tracy Rietzke ’77 was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Rietzke was part of a KSHOF record 32-person class inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2026. KSHOF officials divided the inductions into three separate ceremonies concluding on Sunday at Sporting Park.

Rietzke retired from coaching volleyball at Rockhurst University following the 2019 season, leading the Hawks for 32 seasons, amassing a 1105-229 record (.828 win percentage). He also coached eight seasons in women’s basketball at Rockhurst from 1988 to 1996, leading the Hawks to a 206-45 record and five NAIA National Championship appearances.

Before heading to Kansas City and Rockhurst, Rietzke coached at Kansas Wesleyan after a stellar playing career for the Coyotes. Rietzke coached volleyball, women’s basketball and softball at KWU.

In volleyball, Rietzke coached six seasons leading the Coyotes to a 172-56 record. He never won less than 25 games in a season and had three 30-win seasons, the only three in program history, culminating with a 34-9 season in his final year in 1987. He still ranks second in all-time coaching wins at KWU.

In women’s basketball, he coached six seasons, leading the Coyotes to a 94-60 record. His career culminated with a 25-5 season in 1987-88, earning the program’s first KCAC Championship that season and the program’s only conference title until 2009. He ranks third all-time in career wins at KWU in the sport.

In softball, Rietzke started the dynasty of KWU softball in the 1980’s and 1990’s, leading the program for six seasons, amassing a 126-40 record, ranking third in all-time wins in program history. Rietzke’s teams never finished worse than third place in the KCAC and won or shared four straight conference championships from 1985 through 1988.

The Kensington, Kansas native brought his basketball talents to Kansas Wesleyan after two seasons at York College (now University) in York, Nebraska after starring at Kensington High School.

In two seasons with the Coyotes, he was a two-time All-KCAC honoree and was an Honorable Mention NAIA All-American in 1976. He continues to hold the KWU school records for season field goal percentage (.771) in 1976, and the career field goal percentage record (.692 (423/611)). His .771 field goal percentage in 1976 led the NAIA.

Rietzke is also a member of the Jerry Jones Kansas Wesleyan University Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame (a 1986 charter member), the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Rockhurst University Athletic Hall of Fame.

KWU will sponsor Smoky Hills PBS’ presentation of the induction, which will be presented on tape-delay later this fall. Stay tuned to university social media outlets for the announcement of a date and time.

Release Courtesy of KWU Athletics