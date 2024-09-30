Wichita Painter to Be Featured at The Gallery

Award-winning painter Tim Stone will be the next artist to be featured at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan campus.

Stone’s exhibit, “My Own Wilderness,” will open Sept. 30 until Nov. 1. A reception for the artist will be 5–6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

Stone graduated from Wichita State University in 2012 with a BFA and in 2022 with his MFA in Painting, where he is teaching as an adjunct lecturer. He has exhibited extensively, with paintings in several permanent collections, and is represented by Reuben Saunders Gallery. He also is serving as art director for the Commerce Club at The National in Wichita. He won first place in the 2021 Emerging Artists Showcase by the Wichita State Art & Design Advocates.

“I am creating a painterly language emphasizing the hybridization between our physical and digital experiences.” Stone said. “I physically replicate digital languages to express how confusing and lost it can be to operate in a world that is both super-connected and isolating, mediated through a screen.”

Themes of destruction and renewal are evident in his work.

The Gallery is always free and open to the public.

Release by Jean Kozubowski