Agenda Set for Regional First Responder Wellness Conference

Kansas Wesleyan is proud to host the second annual Regional First Responder Wellness Conference on April 16.

The day-long event is designed to bring awareness and growth to the mental health challenges faced by first responders on an everyday basis.

Featured speakers will include Annie Boswell, speaking on spirituality; Dr. Kelly Moore, chair of the KWU Department of Social Work and event organizer, talking about moral injury and trauma-informed supervision; Karen Blanton of the KBI, discussing peer support; and David Lanning, KWU assistant professor of Criminal Justice and event organizer, with managing secondary trauma in families.

The day will be appropriate for people such as medical first responders, law enforcement officers and firefighters, nurses and social workers.

“What began as my doctoral dissertation has grown into a mission to provide meaningful support for our first responders,” Moore said. “We are committed to creating a space where these professionals can address the unique challenges of their work and find a path toward long-term resilience.”

The sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. at Church of the Cross in Salina. The $20 suggested donation will include lunch and books. Register at www.kwu.edu/firstresponders2026.

The day is presented by the KWU Departments of Social Work and Criminal Justice. It is sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center.

Release by Jean Kozubowski