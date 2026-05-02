Albertson Readies for Faculty Percussion Recital

Daniel Albertson likes to collaborate.

His percussion recital, titled “Collaborations,” it lives up to its name. The May 4 concert features students from Kansas Wesleyan, the University of Kansas, high school students from Salina USD and professional colleagues. The free recital will start at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel at Pioneer Hall on the KWU campus.

“They’re all people I really care about and all directly applied to areas I’m working on in my career,” said Albertson, an assistant professor of Music at KWU.

Some play instruments other than percussion, such as strings. Concertgoers can expect keyboard percussion, such as marimbas and vibraphones, to be featured.

“At least for myself, that makes me feel like a much more capable soloist,” Albertson said.

“There’s a melody you can attach to, something you can grab on to.”

There should also be percussive surprises, such as brake drums from cars.

The recital fulfills one requirement for Albertson to earn his Doctorate of Musical Arts with a focus on percussion performance from the University of Kansas.

The public is encouraged to attend.