Athletic Administrator Contreras Honored by KCAC

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Commissioner Ted Breidenthal are pleased to announce the inaugural Game One “Game Changers of the Month” for the month of November.

The Game Changer of the Month recognition celebrates and highlights KCAC student-athletes and staff members in a wide variety of categories and is intended for those who fit the definition of a “Game Changer” in the eye of the athletic department and institution. Any KCAC student-athlete or staff member who fits their definition of a Game Changer is eligible to be nominated by an athletic staff member from any KCAC member institution. KCAC athletic staff are encouraged to identify and nominate Game Changers for consideration who are then reviewed and selected through a voting process. These individuals embody the spirit of the KCAC and have separated themselves by making a distinct and noticeable difference and impact on their campus, in the KCAC and beyond. This award celebrates individuals in the KCAC, in our athletic departments, and on our campuses for their impact. As described, this recognition is not restricted to statistics and objective measures.

Meagan Contreras

Kansas Wesleyan University

Assistant Athletic Director for Developmental Programs & Senior Woman Leader

Meagan was nominated by Bruce Palmbaum, men’s soccer head coach at Kansas Wesleyan University.

“Meagan gets it done right,” Palmbaum remarked. “November is a crazy month at KWU, with Soccer playoffs, Cross Country, Golf and Football games. In addition, Basketball starts up. On one Saturday, Meagan was the game-day operations person for seven games for various sports on campus. Her efforts were nothing short of extraordinary and heroic.”

Contreras has ties to Kansas Wesleyan dating back to 2014, when she arrived as a softball student-athlete. After earning her undergraduate degree at KWU, she earned an MBA degree in 2020 while serving as a graduate assistant within the athletic department in charge of game operations. After completion of her graduate degree, she moved into a full-time role within the department, overseeing game operations and serving as office manager. She served in those roles until leaving in Fall 2021.

Contreras worked as the Director of Ticket Operations at Sam Houston State University (Texas) for two years before returning to Kansas Wesleyan in early 2024 and assuming her current position.