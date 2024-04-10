Athletics Readies for Busy Spring Alumni and Community Weekend

KWU Athletics is gearing up for a busy Spring Alumni and Community Weekend April 19-21, as 10 of KWU’s programs will host home events in that three-day span.

“This is going to be a great weekend for our department,” said Athletic Director Miguel Paredes. “It’s a great opportunity for our alumni to see a huge part of our department in action in a short time span, and we’re excited to add additional alumni and developmental events this year. We hope all the Coyote faithful will come out to see some great action!”

Things will get underway with softball facing Evangel April 19 at 1 p.m. and continue from there, with football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, baseball, men’s track and field, women’s track and field, men’s tennis and women’s tennis all hosting home events. Below is a complete schedule of the athletic events scheduled, at home, during Spring Alumni and Community Weekend.

April 19

Softball vs. Evangel — 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field host the Coyote Distance Carnival — 6 p.m.

April 20

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Ottawa — Time TBD

Women’s Volleyball Alumni Tournament — 8 a.m.

Spring Football Game — 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Alumni Game — 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Developmental Games — 1:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan — 2 p.m.

Softball vs. Evangel — 2 p.m.

April 21

Baseball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan — 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Alumni Game — 2 p.m.

All start times are subject to change due to weather. For more information on KWU’s athletic programs or these events, please check KWUCoyotes.com or the KWU Athletics social media outlets as the dates draw closer.

This year’s Spring Alumni and Community Weekend is headlined by the April 20 Scholarship Gala, which will be held in Mabee Arena at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Rebecca Chopp ’74 will provide the keynote address. More information is available at www.kwu.edu/gala2024.