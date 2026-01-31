Aubrey Wilson Named Women’s Volleyball Coach

Story courtesy of KWUCoyotes.com

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced that Aubrey Wilson has accepted the role as the women’s volleyball coach for the Coyotes.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Aubrey Wilson as the next leader of our volleyball program. Aubrey’s connection to Kansas Wesleyan University gives her a deep appreciation for our tradition and standards,” Kansas Wesleyan University Athletic Director Miguel Paredes said. “Her track record of building programs and her enthusiasm for volleyball make her the right person to guide our program forward.”

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Miguel Paredes , Ken Oliver (KWU Executive Vice President), and President (Matt) Thompson for trusting me to continue the growth of this volleyball program that has been consistently a competitive team in a competitive KCAC conference,” Wilson said. “They have a strong commitment to the KWU programs and have made it a commitment to continue the growth of their programs.”

Wilson has previous ties to the Kansas Wesleyan program. Her parents Cary and Doug Wilson coached women’s volleyball and women’s basketball at KWU for three seasons from 2001 through 2004.

“It is exciting to come back home to the place that brought my family here. It is definitely a full circle moment. I made many memories at KWU when my parents were coaching; I used to run the halls and spend hours in the gym,” Wilson said. “KWU now has some of the best facilities and has done a wonderful job staying on top. They continue to have support from the administration, school, and community. I look forward to continue to grow this competitive program and am excited to get started.”

Wilson coached last season at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo., leading the Owls to a 19-12 overall record and a 10-8 record in the Heart of America Conference, the program’s first in the Heart.

Prior to William Woods, she spent two seasons as the head coach, and one season as an assistant of Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kan. As an assistant at Seward in 2022, the Saints finished as NJCAA Division I Region VI Tournament champions and made a trip to the 2022 NJCAA National Tournament. Wilson’s Seward County volleyball team finished with the highest team GPA of all SCCC athletic teams.

Before Seward County, Wilson began her college coaching career at NCAA Division II Henderson State University, where she was an assistant for one season and a graduate assistant for two seasons. The Reddies made the Great American Conference Tournament all three seasons and had over 20-win seasons twice when COVID did not affect the number of matches played.

She played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, where she was named to the President’s Honor Roll, the 2015 Jayhawk West Player of the Year, a first-team NJCAA All-American. She was named Jayhawk Player of the Week eight times and the NJCAA National Player of the Week once.

Wilson transferred to NCAA Division I University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she made the Dean’s Honor Roll and was a setter/outside hitter. She then transferred to Washburn University, but did not play due to injury, and then concluded her playing career at Missouri Baptist University. Wilson was an honorable mention All-American Midwest Conference selection and included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Wilson graduated from Hutchinson CC with an associate degree in 2016, Missouri Baptist with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2019 and Henderson State with a master’s degree in sports administration in 2021.