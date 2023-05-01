Baseball Claims 2023 KCAC Championship, Topping Spires 9-4

All the Kansas Wesleyan Baseball team had to do in Sunday’s regular season final was take care of business and the KCAC Regular Season championship would be theirs.

Mission accomplished.

The Coyotes broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh on Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.)’s 2-run homer and added three more runs over the next two innings as Wesleyan completed the series sweep of the Saint Mary Spires with a 9-4 win at the Saint Mary baseball field.

The regular season title is the first for the Coyotes since 2011 when KWU won the regular season exactly 12 years ago, on this day, April 30, 2011, completing a series sweep over Ottawa to claim the title.

Wesleyan will be the No. 1 seed in the KCAC tournament that starts Wednesday in Great Bend at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Coyotes will face the winner of the game between No. 4 Ottawa and No. 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan at 7 p.m.

