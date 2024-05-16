Baseball Wins Opening Round Bracket, Qualifies for NAIA World Series

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are headed to Lewiston, Idaho and the AVISTA-NAIA World Series.

The Coyotes scored two early runs and got an outstanding pitching performance from Brett Maddock and KT Gearlds to defeat the LSU-Shreveport Pilots 2-1 and win the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round Shreveport Bracket on Thursday at Pilot Field.

KWU is making its first-ever appearance in the NAIA World Series after being on the doorstep several times since the NAIA switched to the Opening Round model in 2009. This was the fourth time in six Opening Round appearances that KWU had played in the Championship Series of an Opening Round. The Coyotes previously made Opening Round Championship Series appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2023.

The 67th Annual AVISTA-NAIA World Series will be played at Harris Field at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. The 10-team, double-elimination tournament begins play on May 24 and culminates with the NAIA Championship Series on May 30 at 6:35 p.m., Pacific Time, and the “If Necessary” game on May 31, at 6:35.

