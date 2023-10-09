Bennington State Bank Deepens Partnership with KWU

One of KWU’s longtime supporters will deepen its connection with the university, as Bennington State Bank (BSB) announced additional scholarship and academic support for the institution Monday afternoon.

“We are grateful for the continued support from Bennington State Bank,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “They have been a great friend to the university, particularly to our students coming out of our marketing program. We appreciate their friendship and support and are grateful for the community-focused mindset we share.”

BSB serves as one of the money managers of KWU’s endowment, but has also been a friend of the university for several years. The bank has hired numerous graduates, both MBA and bachelor’s, and shares KWU’s goals of investing in the local community.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring on KWU graduates who are incredibly well prepared to excel professionally,” said Darren Gragg, president and CEO of BSB. “We are committed to investing in future generations, and we love that so many Coyotes have roots in this area. There are a lot of good character traits present in people from Kansas, and we want to retain as many of those people as we can. Having KWU in our community is a tremendous asset.”

Bennington State Bank, a family-owned community bank, has offices in eight Kansas cities, including Salina, and estimates that it employs approximately 15 KWU graduates.

While BSB’s support begins immediately, further details will be withheld until April’s Scholarship Gala.