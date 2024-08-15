Board of Trustees Welcomes Five New Members

Kansas Wesleyan is proud to announce the election of five new individuals to the university’s Board of Trustees. Dianne Fahring ’74, Keaton Hale, Kirk Holt, Mike Money and Guy Walker join the group of church, civic and community leaders who set the future trajectory of the university.

“It’s an honor to welcome these five individuals to the university’s Board of Trustees,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “Each of them brings unique gifts, talents and experiences, and I look forward to seeing how they use them for the betterment of Kansas Wesleyan.”

Dianne Fahring ’74 (Johns Creek, Ga.) is a retired educator, having spent time teaching Physical Education and Biology in Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia. She worked for what is now Salina Parks and Recreation after graduating from KWU with a degree in Secondary Education and Physical Education, Health and Recreation.

Keaton Hale (Salina, Kan.) serves as the vice president of operations for Farmer Direct Foods in nearby New Cambria and is a native of Salina. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Sacred Heart High School, just across the street from KWU. Hale is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a degree in Milling Science and Management, with a minor in Business.

Kirk Holt (Mansfield, Texas) is a Salina native, a 1980 graduate of Salina Central High School, and the current president of the Dunbar School Alumni Association. He has enjoyed a distinguished career in banking, including more than three decades with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), where he worked his way up to the executive level. He joined Ernst & Young, LLP in 2021 and serves as the organization’s senior regulatory advisor within its credit risk practice. Holt also spent more than two decades in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he received numerous commendations.

Mike Money (Salina, Kan.) is the owner of Money Automotive in Salina, a dealership he has worked at for nearly four decades. He was a supporter of the Sams Chapel renovation, in honor of his mother. Through a visit from the KWU Chorale, Money’s parents became friends with the Rev. Nerses Balabanian ’84, longtime KWU pianist. That friendship continues to this day and helped inspire Money’s initial involvement with KWU. He received his bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State and is a board member for the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. He also serves as president of his church’s trustees and is involved in AMBUCS and Lions Club, among numerous other community-based pursuits.

Guy Walker (Salina, Kan.) is the president of Blue Beacon, Inc., the national leader in washing services for trucks, RVs and trailers. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and well-known for giving back in the region, having served on the boards of Friends of the River, Prairieland Market, the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.