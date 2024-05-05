Bowman Earns KICF Green and Gold Scholarship

A Kansas Wesleyan junior has earned one of 17 Green and Gold scholarships awarded by the Kansas Independent College Foundation (KICF) for 2023-24 last month.

Catherine Bowman, a Pre-Physical Therapy major from Bucklin, Kan., received one of two scholarships for Future Leaders in Health Professions.

“It means a lot, just from a financial standpoint,” Bowman said. “My goal is to complete my undergraduate degree without taking out any student loans, because I know I will have to for my graduate degree in physical therapy.”

Bowman, the eldest of eight siblings, said it’s really important for her, “just being able to set an example for my younger siblings, that through hard work you can reach your career goals.”

Bowman has a 4.0 GPA.

She found out about the scholarship when the KWU Financial Aid Office emailed her an application. Students must be nominated by their institution to be considered.

KICA awards these scholarships to celebrate the diverse and talented student community who demonstrate a commitment to excellence, virtue and integrity, according to the website. Together these students represent 10 of KICF’s 21 member schools. Each nominated student had to submit a detailed essay about their leadership training, their career goals and why they chose an independent option for their higher education.

Details about the Green and Gold Scholarships can be found as kscolleges.org/greenandgold.

For more information on the KICF, please visit www.kscolleges.org.