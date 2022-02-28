Ceramic and Sculpture Exhibit Now Open at KWU

An exhibit created and curated by artist Sarah Gross, a New York City native, opened at The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan this past Friday, Feb. 25. The exhibit features ceramic and sculpture installation art.

“Closeness does not establish intimacy. I grew up in New York City, always sharing space with people I did not know. The contradiction of physical density and emotional distance made me feel simultaneously alienated by and enamored with millions of strangers,” Gross said in her artist statement.

The exhibit will run for five weeks, from Feb. 25 – April 1. A reception date for the exhibit has not yet been decided. As always, admission to The Gallery, which is located on campus in Sams Hall of Fine Arts, is free.