Check Out the Newest Edition of Contact Magazine!

With the university getting ready for move-in later this month, KWU invites you to check out the latest edition of Contact Magazine! The spring/summer edition looks back at the Great Plains Annual Conference, introduces KWU’s first NAIA national champion and has words from the two newest Coyote basketball coaches. Click this link to read the edition!

Contact is expected to arrive in mailboxes between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8. As always, the precise timing of postal delivery cannot be guaranteed, but if you do not receive a copy by later this month and would like to be added to future mailing lists, please email the Advancement Office.